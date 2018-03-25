2 men shot in West Garfield Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 27 and 30, were shot at 2:21 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and abdomen, while the older man was shot in his arm, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the younger man was listed in fair condition and the older man was in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.