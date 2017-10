2 men shot in West Pullman

Two men were wounded early Friday in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The two men, ages 21 and 25, were shot at 4:47 a.m. in the 11500 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was struck in the left bicep and left hand, police said. The older man was shot in the left leg.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Their conditions and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.