2 men shot in Homan Square

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.



The men, both 19, were shot at 3:17 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Polk, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

One man was shot in the ear and the other was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition, police said.



Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.