2 men shot inside Austin home

Two men were shot early Monday inside of an Austin neighborhood home on the West Side.

The men, ages 24 and 35, were in the home at 3:08 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Fulton when two suspects walked inside and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The older man was in serious condition at Mount Sinai, police said. He had been shot in the right shoulder and buttocks.