Man, woman shot near Parkway Gardens

A man and woman were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting near the Parkway Gardens homes on the South Side.

The pair was standing on a corner just before 2 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when a dark Honda drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the hand, and the 35-year-old woman was struck in the leg, police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The man’s condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital, according to police.