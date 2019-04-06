2 men shot while on porch in Roseland

Two men were shot on a front porch in Roseland Saturday on the South Side.

A 20-year-old and a 43-year-old were on the porch of a home about 3:20 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said.

An unknown person approached them and fired shots, police said. The person got into a silver vehicle and drove west on East 104th Street.

Both of the 20-year-old’s legs sustained gunshot injuries, and the 43-year-old was shot in the face, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

