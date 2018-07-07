2 men shot several times in North Lawndale

Two men were shot early Saturday in the 1400 block of South Millard in the North Lawndale neighborhood. | Google Maps

Two men were shot several times early Saturday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the men, both 36, were standing outside in the 1400 block of South Millard Avenue when two people approached them and fired multiple shots, Chicago Police said.

One man was shot nine times in his torso, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other man was shot three times in his leg, and was in serious condition at the same hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.