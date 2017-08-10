2 men shot while running away from robbers in East Chatham

Two men where shot and seriously wounded Saturday night while running away from robbers in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Four people walked up to the men, ages 29 and 30, at 12:54 a.m. and announced a robbery in the 7900 block of South Drexel, according to Chicago Police.

When the victims tried to run away, the younger one was shot in the legs and the older man was shot in the buttocks, police said.

They were both in serious condition, according to police. The 29-year-old was being treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and the 30-year-old was at Stroger Hospital.