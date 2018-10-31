2 men shot while sitting in vehicle in East Garfield Park

Two men were shot Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were sitting in a parked vehicle when someone they didn’t know fired shots at 10:08 p.m. in the first block of North Francisco Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The other man, 19, was shot multiple times in his right side and was taken to Mount Sinai where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.