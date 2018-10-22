2 men shot while standing on porch in Park Manor

Two men were shot early Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were standing on a front porch when someone inside a gray van fired shots about 1:25 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

The other man, 26, was shot in his buttocks and was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.