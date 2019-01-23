2 men shot while waiting for CTA bus in Park Manor

Two men were shot while waiting for a CTA bus Wednesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 20 and 21, were waiting for the bus when they got into an argument with two other males who fired shots at them at 7:48 p.m. in the first block of East 69th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 20-year-old was shot in the left foot and the 21-year-old was shot in the right hand. They were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.