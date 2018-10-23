2 men shot while walking in Lawndale

Two men were shot Tuesday night in the 1900 block of South Kildare. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 25 and 30, were walking about 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Kildare when someone fired shots that struck them both multiple times, according to Chicago police. The shooter may have also been on foot.

The shooting happened about a block from the Kostner Pink Line station.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs, while the older man was struck in his left arm and right leg, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.