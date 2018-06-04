2 men shot while walking in Woodlawn

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 19 and 22, were walking on a sidewalk at 5:34 a.m. in the 900 block of East 65th Street when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, according to Chicago Police. The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot, while the older man was shot in his back.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Their condition weren’t immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.