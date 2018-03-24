2 men shot while walking on sidewalk in Park Manor

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 34 and 42, were walking on a sidewalk about 3:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The older man was shot in his right foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Both their conditions stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.