2 men stabbed in West Pullman

Two men were stabbed Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The stabbing happened about 9:50 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Union, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the stabbing were unknown.

A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the back and in critical condition, police said. A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, and his condition stabilized.

Both men were taken to Christ medical Center in Oak Lawn.