Our Pledge To You

News

02/17/2019, 05:26am

2 men suspected of stealing 24 vehicles left running on West Side this winter

Chicago police squad car file photo

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

Two dozen drivers who left their vehicles on returned to find them stolen this winter in neighborhoods throughout the West Side.

The thefts were reported from mid-December to February and usually stemmed from the drivers keeping parked vehicles running to warm up in the cold, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Two black men, ages 19 and 24, are believed to be the suspects, police said. The younger man was described as 6-foot-2 and 158 pounds with short hair, while the other was 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds with dreadlocks.

The incidents occurred:

  • about 6:45 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 4600 block of West Erie Street;
  • about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street;
  • about 8:20 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 3200 block of West Ohio Street;
  • about 9:50 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue;
  • about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue;
  • about 9:25 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue;
  • about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road;
  • about 12:51 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue;
  • about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue;
  • about 11:21 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 4400 block of West Grenshaw Avenue;
  • about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 4600 block of West Erie Street;
  • about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue;
  • about 2 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 500 block of North Avers Avenue;
  • at 12:37 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 4700 block of West Harrison;
  • about 11 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 700 block of North Monticello;
  • about 10 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 4700 block of West Jackson;
  • about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 4300 block of West Cortez;
  • about 9 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 2900 block of West Monroe;
  • at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 800 block of North Cicero;
  • about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 3400 block of West Polk;
  • at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 3200 block of West Chicago;
  • about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 300 block of North Karlov;
  • at 8:49 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 4200 block of West Gladys; and
  • at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 2800 block of West Van Buren.

Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending