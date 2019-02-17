2 men suspected of stealing 24 vehicles left running on West Side this winter
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Two dozen drivers who left their vehicles on returned to find them stolen this winter in neighborhoods throughout the West Side.
The thefts were reported from mid-December to February and usually stemmed from the drivers keeping parked vehicles running to warm up in the cold, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
Two black men, ages 19 and 24, are believed to be the suspects, police said. The younger man was described as 6-foot-2 and 158 pounds with short hair, while the other was 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds with dreadlocks.
The incidents occurred:
- about 6:45 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 4600 block of West Erie Street;
- about 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street;
- about 8:20 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 3200 block of West Ohio Street;
- about 9:50 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue;
- about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue;
- about 9:25 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue;
- about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road;
- about 12:51 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of West Madison Avenue;
- about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue;
- about 11:21 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 4400 block of West Grenshaw Avenue;
- about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 4600 block of West Erie Street;
- about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue;
- about 2 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 500 block of North Avers Avenue;
- at 12:37 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 4700 block of West Harrison;
- about 11 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 700 block of North Monticello;
- about 10 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 4700 block of West Jackson;
- about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 4300 block of West Cortez;
- about 9 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 2900 block of West Monroe;
- at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 800 block of North Cicero;
- about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 3400 block of West Polk;
- at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 3200 block of West Chicago;
- about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 300 block of North Karlov;
- at 8:49 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 4200 block of West Gladys; and
- at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 2800 block of West Van Buren.
Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.