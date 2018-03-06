2 men, woman wounded in Austin shooting

Two men and a woman were shot Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The three were walking about 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Linder when someone came up to them and began shooting, according to Chicago Police.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition stabilized.

The woman, age 42, was shot in the right ankle and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was stabilized, police said.

The shooter got into a white, four-door sedan after the shooting drove off, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.