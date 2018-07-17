2 men wounded, 1 critically, in East Garfield Park

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Tuesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 6:25 p.m. in the first block of South Springfield, according to Chicago Police.

A 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while a 26-year-old man was shot in his left arm, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the younger man was in critical condition and the older man’s condition had stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.