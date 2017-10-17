2 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

Two men were wounded Tuesday night in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The men, ages 31 and 26, were inside a vehicle just before 9 p.m. when someone in a silver vehicle fired shots at them in the 900 block of North Hamlin, Chicago Police said.

The younger man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The older man was taken to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds to his buttocks, hip and groin. His condition had stabilized.