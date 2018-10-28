2 men wounded, 1 critically, in Rogers Park drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

At 4:38 p.m., the men, ages 23 and 24, were in the 1700 block of West Jonquil when someone opened fire, police said. The younger man told investigators the shots were fired by a passenger in a four-door sedan.

The younger man was shot in his leg and arm, while the older man was struck in the arm, police said.

The younger man was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, and the older man’s condition was stabilized after he showed up at the same hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.