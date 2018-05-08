Cops: 2 men wounded, 1 fatally, in possible shootout in Englewood

Two men were wounded, one of them fatally, in a possible shootout Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The men were shot about 8:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Racine, according to Chicago Police.

A 53-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 20-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The men may have shot one another.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.