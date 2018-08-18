2 men wounded in Archer Heights shooting

Two 19-year-old men were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men were traveling in a vehicle about 11:25 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Pulaski Road when someone inside a gray Jeep pulled up behind them and fired three shots, Chicago police said.

They were struck in their shoulders and backs and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.