2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were wounded Wednesday after a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were in the 600 block of North Ridgeway Avenue about 8:42 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. A 25-year-old was hit in the lower back and was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The other man, 27, was struck in the forearm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two suspects are in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

