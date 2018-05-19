Shootout kills 1, wounds another on West Side: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday afternoon in a shootout in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to police.

About 5 p.m., a pair of men met with another man outside in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue, Chicago Police said. One man of the pair eventually pulled out a handgun and shot at the other man, a 19-year-old.

At that point, the 19-year-old pulled out his own weapon and shot back at the pair, striking an unarmed 18-year-old, according to police sources.

The 19-year-old was was shot in his body and later died at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in his buttocks and back, and was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was upgraded to good condition from critical, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.