2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were shot Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 34 and 40, were on the street at 10:54 p.m. in the 500 block of North Springfield when an unknown male approached and shot at them, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the right knee, and the younger man was shot in the right buttock, police said. They both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.