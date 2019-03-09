2 men wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

Two men were attacked by a drive-by shooter Saturday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 5:25 a.m., they were driving in the 400 block of West 71st Street and got hit by gunfire that came from another vehicle, according to Chicago police.

One man, 21, was grazed in the back and the other, 32 years old, was shot in the back and buttocks, police said. They drove themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center, and the younger man was released later that morning.

No one has been arrested.