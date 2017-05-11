2 men wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were shot late Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 18 and 41, were standing with a group of people at 11:18 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in his right ankle and left heel, and the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. They were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.