2 men wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were grazed by bullets early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were driving down the street when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shot at 2:52 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 33-year-old suffered a graze wound to his leg and a 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face. Both men refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.