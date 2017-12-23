2 men wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 19 and 20, were standing about 5:55 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Wallace when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and a passenger opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then drove off east on 87th Street.

The younger man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police said. The older man was shot in his right hand and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. They were both listed in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.