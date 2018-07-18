2 men wounded in Homan Square shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday in the 3300 block of West Flournoy. | Google Earth

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

They were wounded about 4:25 p.m. when someone opened fire while they were standing on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Flournoy, Chicago Police said.

Paramedics took a 25-year-old man to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition with two gunshot wounds to the left shoulder. Later, a 19-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He had been grazed in the thigh and was in good condition.