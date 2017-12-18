2 men wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the West Side Humboldt park neighborhood.

The men, ages 19 and 23, were walking on a sidewalk at 12:16 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Hirsch when someone in a vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in his left foot and right leg, while the older man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the incident.