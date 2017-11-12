2 men wounded in Lake View shootings

Two men were wounded in separate shootings early Sunday in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

About 3:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man was driving south in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled up next to his and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm and showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

About 15 minutes later, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back in the 3900 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. He wasn’t cooperating with investigators, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

His condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shootings. It was unclear if the incidents are related.