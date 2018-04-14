2 men wounded in Park Manor shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, both 32, were shot at 8:26 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

One of the men was shot in the face, while the other suffered gunshot wounds to his head, arm and shoulder, police said.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.