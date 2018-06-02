2 men wounded in shooting on Near West Side

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The men were driving southbound when two other vehicles pulled up, pinning their car between them. Three males got out of the vehicles and started firing shots about 3:45 p.m. in the 350 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

One of the men, 31, was shot in the lower leg. The other man, also 31, suffered a graze wound to the left ear. Both were taken to Stroger where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

The shooters then drove off westbound on West Van Buren Street from Ashland Avenue, police said.

Police initially listed the shooting address in the McKinley Park neighborhood.