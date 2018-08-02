2 men wounded in Washington Park shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, who didn’t know each other, were standing outside near a group of people when a male neither of them knew fired shots at 10:47 p.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago Police.

A 36-year-old was shot in the foot. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

A 19-year-old suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

It was unclear who the intended target of the shooting was.

Area Central detectives were investigating.