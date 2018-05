2 men wounded in West Englewood shooting

Two men were shot Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, 23- and 29-year-old, were standing on the sidewalk about 1:50 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain in the 5600 block of South Wolcott, Chicago Police said.

They were shot in their left legs and were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized, police said.