2 men wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

Two men were shot during a drive-by attack Thursday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men, ages 34 and 51, were standing about 7:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Washington when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, striking each man in the leg, according to Chicago police.

The younger showed up at Stroger Hospital, while the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. They were both listed in good condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.