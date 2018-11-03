2 Metra workers critically injured in explosion on NW Side

Two Metra workers were critically injured in an explosion Saturday morning in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:30 a.m., they were doing track work on the Milwaukee District North line near the Grayland Station, 3805 N. Kilbourn, when there was an explosion, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Authorities haven’t identified the cause of the blast.

Fire crews responded to the nearby 4500 block of West Byron and found the workers suffering from critical injuries, Fire Media Affairs said. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.

As of 1:05 pm., there were no delays on the Milwaukee District North line, according to Metra’s website.