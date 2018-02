2 missing Englewood teenagers found

Two missing teenagers who had been reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood have been found.

Angelina Trevino, 13, and Jevonte Clifton, 14, were both reported missing Feb. 8, a day after they were last seen together in the 6000 block of South Sangamon, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Police announced Wednesday that both teens had been located.