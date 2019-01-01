2 more dead found in Russian building collapse

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry taken from tv footage shows Emergency Situations employees carry a saved 10-month old baby at the scene of a collapsed section of an apartment building, in Magnitigorsk, a city of 400,000 about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. | AP Photos

Russian rescue crews have pulled two more bodies from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building, bringing the death toll to nine.

The two discoveries were reported by Russian news agencies hours after an 11-month-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage Tuesday in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

Officials said the baby is in extremely serious condition, suffering from fractures, a head injury and hypothermia after spending 35 hours in temperatures that fell to about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit).

More than 30 people who lived in the building have not been accounted for in the disaster in the city located 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The building’s pre-dawn collapse on Monday came after an explosion that was believed to have been caused by a gas leak.