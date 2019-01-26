2 officers injured in crash while chasing stolen vehicle in Oakland

Two officers were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon while chasing a stolen vehicle in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

The officers were following a BMW that had been reported stolen and had possibly been involved in several robberies when one of the officers lost control of the squad car and struck a light pole at 4:37 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

The stolen BMW was later found in the 4500 block of South Ellis Avenue in the North Kenwood neighborhood, according to police. It was unoccupied.

The officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.