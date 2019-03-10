2 officers injured in crash with building in Englewood

Two police officers were injured in a crash Sunday evening while searching for a suspect in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

They were driving at 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Halsted Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck an abandoned building, Chicago police said.

One officer had a laceration to his head, and the to his head and legs, police said. They were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where their condition stabilized.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and charges were pending, police said.

Police did not say why the man was being pursued by the officers.