2 officers injured in crash with building in Englewood
Two police officers were injured in a crash Sunday evening while searching for a suspect in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
They were driving at 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Halsted Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck an abandoned building, Chicago police said.
One officer had a laceration to his head, and the to his head and legs, police said. They were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where their condition stabilized.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and charges were pending, police said.
Police did not say why the man was being pursued by the officers.