2 officers injured when vehicle crashes into CPD vehicle in Avalon Park

Two CPD officers suffered minor injuries when a vehicle plowed into their police vehicle Sunday morning in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., the officers were sitting in their vehicle in the 8600 block of South Jeffrey when someone struck it from behind, according to Chicago Police. The officers were investigating a different crash when their vehicle was struck.

The officers were taken to hospitals, where they were treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was issued traffic citations after the crash, police said.