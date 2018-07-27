2 officers treated for smoke inhalation after Lawndale fire

Two police officers were hospitalized early Friday after they inhaled smoke from a fire in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The officers responded about 2 a.m. to the residential fire in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago Police said. The fire, which started in the back porch, was caused accidentally by a grill on the back porch of the first floor.

The officers were taken to a hospital in good condition for smoke inhalation, police said. There were no other injuries and no one was displaced from the building. The fire was contained to the first floor.