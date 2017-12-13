2 people carjacked at gunpoint within minutes in Roscoe Village

Two people were carjacked within minutes of each other in separate incidents Monday night in the North Side Roscoe Village neighborhood.

Both times, the victim was sitting in their parked vehicle on the street when someone pointed a gun at them and told them to get out, according to Chicago Police.

The incidents happened about 8 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., first in the 3200 block of North Hoyne then in the 3300 block of North Bell, police said.

The suspects were described as black males between 15 and 23 years old, standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing about 140 pounds, police said. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts with a multi-colored scarf or black mask covering parts of their faces.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.