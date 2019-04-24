2 people dead of cold-related causes, bringing total to 52: medical examiner

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Tuesday that two more people have died of cold-related issues, bringing the total to 52 for the 2018-2019 season.

A 29-year-old man who has not been identified died due to toxicity brought about by the combination of six drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, the medical examiner’s office said. Cold exposure played a factor in his death as well, and he was pronounced dead March 22 in the 900 block of West Kinzie Street. His death was ruled an accident.

A 60-year-old man died Feb. 5 near Diversey Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway, the medical examiner’s office said. It was determined that he died as a result of cold exposure, and his death was also ruled an accident.

Last season, between Oct. 1, 2017, and April 1, 2018, 47 people died of causes at least partially related to cold exposure, the medical examiner’s office said. Three of the cold-related deaths this season came during January’s polar vortex.