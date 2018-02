2 people grazed in accidental shooting in Loop

Two people were injured in an accidental shooting Friday morning in the Loop.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Wacker when a person “mishandled a weapon,” grazing two female victims, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The victims’ injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Guglielmi said. Police were looking for the suspect Friday morning.