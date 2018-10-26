2 people in custody following robbery of woman in Lincoln Park

Two suspects were in custody following a robbery early Friday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

At 2:42 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Halsted Street when three males surrounded her and stole her iPhone, according to Chicago police. It was unclear if they were armed.

The robbers ran away, but two males were taken into custody later that morning, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

Earlier this week, two strong-arm robberies were reported in the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said. They occurred about 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.