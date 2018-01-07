2 people injured in Garfield Ridge crash

Two people were injured in a crash late Saturday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 10:37 p.m., a male was driving a Ford Explorer south in the 5800 block of South Harlem when it collided with a Chevrolet Cruze, according to Chicago Police. He then struck a fence and then a building.

The Ford’s driver refused medical attention, but a male and a female in the Chevrolet were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No one in the building was injured.