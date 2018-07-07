2 people killed, 5 wounded Friday in city gun violence

Two men were killed and five others were wounded in Chicago gun violence throughout 24 hours Friday.

One man was shot dead on the South Side after several people approached him with guns; another man died after a masked person shot him on a curb; among the wounded, a man was shot after someone asked him for a lighter and they began arguing; one shooting wounded a 67-year-old man who was sitting in his parked car in an alley.

The last fatal shooting happened in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

About 7:30 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot dead after several people approached him and shot him in the 9300 block of South Luella, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody Friday night.

A second shooting killed a man in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 33-year-old man was standing on a curb about 2:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and black clothing, police said.

The masked person fired six shots, striking the 33-year-old in the chest, thigh and right arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died. Area North detectives were investigating.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the fatalities.

The last nonfatal shooting wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 11:45 p.m., the 29-year-old was outside when he started arguing with someone he didn’t know in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to police.

The person pulled out a gun and shot the man in the knee. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. About 6:20 p.m., the 23-year-old walked into a store in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove and asked a person for a lighter, according to police.

The pair started arguing and eventually went outside, where the man was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. The shooter was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with white strips on the sleeves, dark jeans and white gym shoes. He fled north on Cottage on a yellow 10-speed bike.

Hours earlier, a man was grazed by a bullet during a road rage incident in the Ford City neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 2:30 p.m., the 20-year-old got into an argument with a passenger in a silver minivan that pulled up next to him while driving south on Koster Avenue, according to police.

The passenger in the minivan, described as a male with a “shag hairstyle,” fired multiple shots in the 7400 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. The 20-year-old suffered a graze wound to his forehead and drove away. He then crashed his vehicle into Ford Explorer near 76th Street and Kostner Avenue.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The driver of the Ford he crashed into declined medical attention.

Before dawn, a man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 1:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Lake Street when someone shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The first shooting Friday wounded a 67-year-old man in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Just past midnight, the man was approached by two people as he sat in a parked car in an alley of the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to police. The two people shot at him and struck him in the arm. The man drove himself to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized.